WARRENTON — Bernard Bjork, the owner of the post office building in Warrenton, has called out the U.S. Postal Service for allowing the building’s condition to deteriorate and opposing an expansion he proposed in 2006, saying he’s fine with the federal agency moving by the time the lease ends in three years.
A plaque in the lobby marks a dedication by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, when Warrenton’s population was less than 1,800 people. The building has not been expanded since, despite the city growing beyond 5,000.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently visited the post office, decrying the cramped quarters that have caused employees to store people’s mail outside during periods of high volume.
The Oregon lawmakers brought the issue up with the Postal Service. Cory Brown, a Postal Service spokesman, wrote back that the building was deemed sufficient for local demand as of 2017 but would be studied again to see if the demand warranted an expansion.
After the back and forth, Bjork sent a letter to Mayor Henry Balensifer voicing his frustration over the Postal Service becoming increasingly cheap.
“For years now, our federal Congress has been providing less and less money to the Postal Service,” Bjork wrote. “This is why they have been trying desperately to get landlords to take on more and more of the financial burden.”
By 2000, Warrenton’s population had surpassed 4,000 people. Bjork created plans about 15 years ago for a 1,500-square-foot expansion of the post office. He received a response similar to Bonamici's and Wyden's.
About eight to 10 years ago, Bjork wrote, the Postal Service stopped repainting, replacing broken windows, groundskeeping and other basic maintenance, giving no explanation beyond not having the money.
“The response from the Postal Service stated, ‘We thank you for providing this proposal, however we see no need at this time for the additional space,’” Bjork wrote to Balensifer. “And that has been their policy ever since.”
Bjork wrote that renegotiating the lease every several years has also become more cumbersome, with thousands of dollars in fees he is charged for outside brokerage firms hired by the Postal Service. He claimed it cost him $7,000 in brokerage fees to a Portland-based firm when he last renewed the lease in 2018.
“Long story short, this is unsustainable, and if the Postal Service wants to move, all I can say is, ‘Go ahead and move,’” Bjork wrote. “In fact, I will encourage it.”
Balensifer said Bjork’s concerns help build the case for a new post office.
“Hopefully this all kind of just shapes the conversation moving forward of how do we get more capacity out of our Postal Service,” he said.
As for the Postal Service’s last determination of the post office being sufficient, Balensifer said it’s obviously not, and that he would call the issue out if the agency again finds no need for expansion.
Warrenton is still developing, Balensifer said, and could have to eventually expand city limits. The city is already one of the largest in the state by land area.
“My thought is that at some point, due do wetlands, we’re going to have to expand the city limits,” he said. “ ... We’ll probably take the Sunset Lake section, and maybe that will even expand out to like the Perkins (Lane) area just to get some more space and higher ground.
"Obviously, that’s a 20-year possibility, not a five- or even a two-year.”
