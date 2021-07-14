WARRENTON —The City Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to reduce the amount of lodging tax money the city contributes to the Lower Columbia Tourism Committee.
The tourism committee markets Astoria and Warrenton as a combined destination and is funded by a percentage of lodging taxes from both cities. Warrenton had been distributing 6.8% of their lodging taxes to the committee, but will now only distribute 2%.
In May, the city’s budget committee voted to zero out funding to the tourism committee and direct the revenue toward the Hammond Marina capital reserve fund.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, made several appeals to the City Commission over the past few months, urging them to not withdraw funds.
City commissioners debated how much to reduce the distribution before settling on 2%. Commissioner Rick Newton, who favored a 3% distribution, voted “no.”
“It’s disappointing,” Reid said of the City Commission’s vote. “We think the committee has made the case that marketing is important for Warrenton and that the committee is an apt tool for doing that marketing and has been for a number of years.”
However, Reid said he is optimistic that the tourism committee can work with the city moving forward.
“We’re pleased that they are still in the committee because it gives us a place to go and try to continue to make that case so that next year we can get them back to full funding,” he said.
The lack of communication between the city and the tourism committee was an emphasis during the meeting on Tuesday, and both parties agreed that more needed to be done. City commissioners acknowledged they had not been regularly attending tourism committee meetings.
“It’s a two-way street,” Reid said. “The committee is a tool and it needs to be wielded. It needs somebody providing the input as to how they want it to be used and being at the table. That’s the big thing we need to work on next year is making sure everybody is talking together and that the opinions and interests of all sides are being addressed.”
Although Reid noted that the decrease from 6.8% to 2% is big, he doesn’t think there will be a significant change in the messaging and marketing that the tourism committee provides.
“The committee is in good shape financially. They will be able to do what they do.
“What may change over time is the emphasis. If Warrenton continues to withdraw, it will be difficult to, sort of, focus on those areas but there will still be some need to do that because the product, when you’re talking about attracting visitors, the product is the entire area, you can’t ignore the Pacific Ocean nor can you ignore Astoria in either of those conversations,” he said.
Mayor Henry Balensifer said that it would be better for the city to negotiate with the tourism committee what it wants rather than to completely cut the cord in regards to funding.
“The mantra here is Warrenton for Warrenton,” the mayor said. “The idea is that for so long we have been just, ‘Develop anything, do anything you want.’ Kind of the Wild West. We are trying to look down … ‘What does it mean to live in Warrenton and how do we protect the people who do live here?’
“I think there is more detailed information they want that they aren’t getting right now because we have gotten more out of LCTC in the years prior, but I think the commission is really delving into, ‘What is it doing for residents?’”
Several residents came to the meeting Tuesday to complain to the City Commission about the lack of dredging done at the Hammond Marina. The revenue from lodging taxes that was removed from the tourism committee will be funneled to the marina’s capital reserve fund.
“It’s important to note that it is not just going to the Hammond Marina operations. It’s going to the capital reserve, which is dredging and capital improvements. It’s not getting lost, so to speak,” Balensifer said.
The city will go from sending the tourism committee about $52,750 to about $15,500.