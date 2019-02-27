WARRENTON — Walking back an earlier decision, the City Commission will now require a master plan to accompany a zone change to residential properties between U.S. Highway 101 and Spur 104.
The city will pay for the plan and lead a public workshop to develop it over the next 90 days.
At a prior meeting, the commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a zone change to allow mixed commercial use at the wedge of properties. Mayor Henry Balensifer voted against the zone change because of ongoing concerns about how further development could exacerbate traffic issues in the area and impact more than just the people who already live there. He encouraged the commission to consider requiring some kind of master plan to guide future development.
Though approved by the Planning Commission, the zone change proposal had already faced several delays over questions about traffic impacts when it came in front of the City Commission.
On Tuesday, with the zone change up for a second and final reading, the other commissioners agreed with Balensifer. Since the last meeting, many of them had fielded calls from residents who were concerned about the decision. Commissioner Mark Baldwin said he believed there were some pieces left out. He wanted to slow the process down a bit, he said.
Balensifer pointed to other recent examples of development that, in hindsight, had either been problematic or were anticipated to cause future issues.
“We have an opportunity, on a relatively blank slate, to get this one right,” he said.
He said he did not have a problem with tapping city dollars or urban renewal funding to pay for a master plan.
Commissioners Pam Ackley and Rick Newton had questions about how the requirement for a master plan would affect property owners’ ability to make decisions about what to do with their property since the zone change was still proceeding.
Ackley said Warrenton needs the kind of denser housing that could be developed under the zone change. But they both voted with the rest of the commission to require a master plan.
Rather than ask the Spur 104 property owners to pay for and develop a complex master plan that dives into minute detail about building height and design and other specifics, Community Development Director Kevin Cronin proposed a simpler, faster process.
He suggested a city-led public workshop where people can come and provide general feedback. He expects the final master plan to provide information about where streets would go and how many housing and commercial units could be included.
The goal is to figure out the highest and best use for the land, he said, “not to create some Disneyland.”
He believed the whole process could be completed in 60 days. The commission decided to allow 90 days, though many of them believed the process will likely wrap up earlier. Property owners will be able to proceed with plans for their property, contingent on the completion of the master plan.
“Am I disappointed? I’ll put it this way: I understand the city’s position, but I also realize where the property owners are all coming from,” Planning Commissioner Ken Yuill said afterward.
Yuill owns an estimated 20 percent of the developable property in the Spur 104 area under consideration and has been a constant advocate for the zone change.
“If it takes another 90 days, OK, just as long as it doesn’t restrict them too much … We’ll see what happens.”
