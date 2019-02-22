WARRENTON — The city is trying to collect more than $125,000 of unpaid lodging taxes owed by the Shilo Inn.
The hotel has until the end of the business day today to pay the full amount or the city will file a lawsuit.
The hotel has not paid lodging taxes since last summer.
“Further, if payment is not received, we have been directed by the city to refer the matter to the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal proceedings,” said a letter signed by City Attorney Spencer Parsons.
“It’s the city’s sincere hope not to have to take the measures outlined above,” Parsons continued. But, he added, so far, the hotel has been unresponsive.
The city had sent a letter in January asking for payment.
A letter from Warrenton to the company this month states that the Shilo Inn owes $125,837.40 in unpaid lodging taxes, penalties and accrued interest.
Representatives of the Shilo Inn did not immediately respond to questions.
City Manager Linda Engbretson said the city received a call Thursday from Shilo Inn representatives, who left a message requesting a payment plan, but Engbretson was not able to reach anyone when she called back.
“I’m willing to hear what they propose,” she said, “however, they have consistently been late and have not met previous arrangements as agreed.”
Mayor Henry Balensifer said that the hotel has yet to take any steps to pay the taxes owed.
“I have a feeling we’re going to take additional actions,” he said. “This isn’t a simple fact of … say, your personal income tax where you don’t pay it one year and it compounds over the years. We’re talking about money that was never theirs to begin with.”
Balensifer could not speak to any past issues with collecting taxes from the hotel, but said utility billing has always been “a cat-and-mouse game” for the city.
During his time as a city commissioner, he often heard from staff that the hotel was behind on paying city utility bills, or paid them only at the last minute.
“It’s a strange business model,” he said.
The Shilo Inn company, founded by Mark S. Hemstreet in 1974, has faced tax payment issues in Clatsop County before. In 2016, Seaside filed a lawsuit against the company for more than $100,000 in unpaid lodging taxes at the Shilo Inn Seaside Oceanfront Resort.
