WARRENTON — The city has found its next city manager.
Following an executive session on Friday, the City Commission voted unanimously in a special session to offer the position to Esther Moberg, the library director and public information officer in Seaside. The offer is pending contract negotiations.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to be a part of Warrenton and I am looking forward to getting to know the staff, community and building a future together,” Moberg said.
Moberg has held a number of library posts on the North Coast, totaling nine years of local government management experience.
Moberg, along with Marc Howatt, a former public works director in Warrenton, and Donald Kewley, most recently a senior risk manager for a technical consultant, were named as finalists for the position earlier this month.
The city held staff and community receptions with candidates, as well panel interviews by community leaders, public administrators, city department heads and the City Commission over the past week.
“I’m pleased that we have unanimous support to offer Esther Moberg the job,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said in a statement. “We look forward to working together to build a better Warrenton.”
Moberg is set to replace Linda Engbretson, who is retiring. Her last day is Aug. 5.
Mathew Workman, the police chief, will act as interim city manager until Moberg is hired.
This is the second time within the last several months that the city has named a new city manager. In April, Ben Burgener, who held the same role in Stanfield, was named city manager, but contract negotiations failed.
The city then tasked Jensen Strategies, the Portland consulting firm hired to find and vet applicants, with conducting another search.
Ashley Driscoll, the city’s attorney, and Balensifer will negotiate the contract with Moberg. A timeline for her arrival will be announced at a later date, the city said.