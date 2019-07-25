Warrenton is nearing a settlement with Shilo Inn over thousands of dollars of unpaid lodging taxes.
The City Commission discussed a settlement of about $94,000 at a meeting Tuesday night, according to City Manager Linda Engbretson.
In a lawsuit filed against Shilo Inn earlier this year, the city alleged the hotel owes more than $130,000 in unpaid lodging taxes, accumulated fines and interest. The hotel has not paid what it owes the city since July 2018, according to the complaint.
Details of a potential settlement were discussed Tuesday in executive session, which is closed to the public. But commissioners reconvened in open session to authorize Mayor Henry Balensifer to sign a settlement agreement once it comes back from Shilo Inn.
Engbretson expects the settlement to be finalized early next week. The settlement comes with requirements for Shilo Inn to continue to operate in Warrenton. Engbretson could not yet discuss the requirements in detail.
“There are some requirements that if they don’t stay current then … we’ll be back where we started from and looking for the full amount (they owe),” she said.
Shilo Inn has a history of late payments in Warrenton, according to the complaint the city filed in March. The hotel had not responded to multiple written demands by the city to pay what was owed.
While Warrenton appreciates the extra money from late fees and fines Shilo Inn has paid over the years, “that’s not really what we want,” Engbretson said. “We want them to make their payments.”
Warrenton is not the only city where Shilo Inn owes money. Portland filed a lawsuit against the company in February seeking $314,000 in unpaid taxes. Seaside, which had filed against the company in 2016, again sued the hotel chain for back taxes in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.