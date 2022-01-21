WARRENTON — A student at Warrenton High School known on the North Coast for her outspoken and passionate activism has earned a new distinction.
Alejandra Lopez Nestor, who organized Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Astoria and Warrenton in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police in 2020, was selected to represent Oregon in the competitive U.S. Senate Youth Program.
“I was speechless … I thought it was unimaginable being one out of two students chosen out of the entire state to represent Oregon,” Lopez Nestor said. “ ... Once I submitted (the application), I didn’t have high expectations for it. I thought my resume was great but I knew there were a lot of other students across Oregon that were also really passionate about political change.”
The merit-based program, founded in 1962, offers two students from each state the opportunity for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and leaders. Caroline Gao, of Albany, was the other student selected from Oregon.
Lopez Nestor will join U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley — Oregon Democrats — for the program’s 60th year during Washington Week, which is held in March. Typically, the students would travel to Washington, D.C., but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will be held virtually.
Each student delegate also receives a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study. That scholarship, along with another she recently received from the Stand for Children organization, will be impactful in helping Lopez Nestor, who grew up in a low-income household with immigrant parents from Guatemala and Mexico, to further her education.
Lopez Nestor, a senior at Warrenton High School, is eager to expand her knowledge of the political world as she pursues a career in public policy.
“From my previous internship experiences … I’ve gotten some hands-on experience with how the government works. But I really hope to hear and learn from people who directly work with the U.S. federal government and deepen my understanding about the political process,” she said.
Lopez Nestor has interned with the Oregon Legislature and for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt in her Democratic campaign for House District 32 in 2020. She recently completed a position as a Clatsop County Community Development Department administrative assistant. Along with being involved in a number of other programs and groups, she is co-executive director of State of the Students, a student-led organization that seeks to build collaboration between students and elected officials.
While Lopez Nestor has made her voice heard through activism, she hopes to achieve similar goals within policy or whichever career path she chooses, such as uplifting underrepresented communities. She believes an increase of young people in political positions will help that cause.
The thought of pursuing a career in public policy did not reach Lopez Nestor until she experienced a powerful and relatable moment while interning in the Legislature.
She read testimony on the Energy Affordability Act from families that had children who wore gloves and extra layers during online schooling due to the cost of providing heat.
“That really resonated with me because I also come from a low-income household and I have the same exact struggles,” she said. “That was the moment that solidified why I wanted to go into policy because it’s not just for me, I am doing this for my communities — for the communities that I represent as an individual.
“... I feel like policy can really create lasting, meaningful impacts for generations to come.”