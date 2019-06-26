WARRENTON — A controversial subdivision project in Warrenton now hinges on a thorny land use question: Is the unit of land even legal?
Former Warrenton Mayor Gil Gramson bought the 8 acres near Clear Lake in 2017 and later submitted an application to the city for a 15-lot subdivision. The project passed muster at a Planning Commission meeting in April, but a group that appealed the decision to the City Commission has uncovered that the property was part of a much larger parcel and was never partitioned into its own legal lot.
The discovery — if true — throws a wrench into the project.
“This is a completely new wrinkle in this process,” said Kevin Cronin, the city's community and economic development director.
“In my opinion everything’s going to fall on whether this is a legal lot,” he said. “If it’s not a legal lot, we’re looking at a do-over.”
With all the new information, city commissioners said they did not feel comfortable making a decision on the appeal Tuesday night. They voted to continue the hearing to a meeting at the end of July.
In a quick search through county records available online, City Commissioner Pam Ackley could only find a tax lot designation for the property — a different kind of record and not enough to craft a subdivision around.
Skip Urling, a retired city planner who is representing Gramson, said the property has undergone a lot line adjustment. Whether that happened or not, the property still needs to be legally platted, Ackley said.
The appeal hearing Tuesday involved Rod Gramson — Gil Gramson's brother — and a group of homeowners at nearby Smith Lake, all opposed to the project. Gil Gramson also appealed the Planning Commission's decision, objecting to some of the conditions of approval placed on the project.
The Smith Lake homeowners were not included in the original hearing but believe the Clear Lake subdivision could have a big impact on drainage at their properties. On Tuesday, Mayor Henry Balensifer asked that the hearing be opened up to allow them to submit their testimony.
Kyle Walker, who presented arguments against the project on behalf of Smith Lake Improvement, Inc, originally uncovered questions about the legality of the lot. The Smith Lake group was also concerned about numerous wetland violations by Gil Gramson that came to light in a public records request they made to the Oregon Department of State Lands.
One of Gil Gramson's appeal points was over a requirement to build a secondary access road from the proposed subdivision on Kalmia Avenue to Ridge Road.
The Planning Commission said the developer should improve an existing gravel road that travels across properties Gramson doesn’t own, but Gramson was unable to secure easements for the work, Urling said Tuesday.
The developer proposed a different route on Tuesday.
At the Planning Commission hearing in April, Urling had argued against the requirement to develop the road beyond Gramson’s property, or to develop the road at all, calling it a “road to nowhere” for the time being if it did not extend beyond Gramson’s property.
For the Clear Lake subdivision, Gramson applied for a variance to extend Kalmia Avenue, already a long dead end road, even farther. He has developed other properties along the road and has had to apply for a variance each time to extend it. He also applied for a wetland hardship variance for the Clear Lake subdivision, which would allow him to fill in a portion of the wetlands on the property in order to develop.
Supporters of the project say the subdivision could provide much-needed housing in Warrenton.
Still, in Cronin’s words, “it’s all moot” if the property has not been officially designated as its own distinct, legal parcel.
The effort to break out the lot from the larger parcel and then create a subdivision on the acreage without this detail in place violates city code, argued Jeffrey L. Kleinman, a Portland attorney representing Rod Gramson.
City code would be violated “quite a bit further,” Kleinman contended Tuesday, if the subdivision were approved and the 15 lots are sold.
“That, to us, is the most fundamental issue,” Kleinman concluded. “This is not just the applicant putting the cart before the horse, but it seems like a pretty clear abuse of the system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.