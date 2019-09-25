HAMMOND — Warrenton ceremonially took the wheel at the Hammond Marina on Wednesday, accepting a new potential economic generator that is half empty after not being dredged in more than a decade.
The basin, designed in the 1940s, was transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1954 to facilitate maintenance at the mouth of the Columbia River. Local management of the marina stretches back five decades to the city of Hammond. Warrenton has managed the marina since 1991.
Congress approved the transfer in the 2014 Water Resources Reform and Development Act. The Army Corps transferred the quitclaim deed for the basin to Warrenton last month.
Representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, who helped enshrine the transfer in law, were on hand to celebrate, along with state Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose.
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer stressed that the basin would always be managed for the public benefit and would provide new development opportunities.
“We have big plans for this place,” he said. “The marina has historically been the lifeblood of the Hammond heritage district, and I believe with a vision, investment and a streamlined development process, we can revitalize this area to its former glory and more.”
A task force formed by the city to guide the development of the marina recommended in July such steps as expanding campgrounds, improving Seafarers Park and building a public fishing pier and event space. The design of new developments at the pier will fit in with surrounding historical architecture, Balensifer said.
“The city of Warrenton has invested in the boat basin for years and had a clear, solid vision for the future,” said Col. Aaron Dorf, an engineer with the Army Corps’ Portland district. “They were the perfect candidate identified by Congress to receive this property and sustain it for public recreation.”
The basin regularly fills up with recreational fishermen visiting each year for the summer Buoy 10 salmon fishing season. But only about half the 180 slips are regularly available for boats because of shoaling, said Jane Sweet, the city’s harbormaster. The city now has responsibility for maintaining the channel, dredging the marina and repairing docks.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’ll all be good,” Sweet said.
The marina hasn’t been dredged in more than a decade, Sweet said. The city recently missed out on a state Marine Board grant to help dredge the marina, a project estimated at $1.3 million, in part because it lacked ownership.
The city put out bids to dredge 70,000 cubic yards of sediment from 10 acres and heard from two firms: Underwater Earth Movers from Vancouver, Washington, and Astoria’s Bergerson Construction, a pile-driving and dock-building company that recently invested in a dredge.
Bergerson’s bid of just less than $750,000 came in around $900,000 below Underwater Earth Movers’ and around $783,000 below an engineer’s estimate for what the work would cost. But city staff pulled a contract approval with Bergerson off the City Commission agenda Tuesday after Underwater Earth Movers filed a protest letter alleging its competitor omitted information about equipment, schedule, impact on the marina and other challenges that affected the Vancouver company’s contract.
Bergerson recently invested in a suction pump attached to an excavator and parked on a barge — colloquially known as a “Frankendredge.” The dredge has completed a project in Newport and is performing another in Westport, Washington.
“These are effective potholing-type dredges; however, to make even grade and reach in slips and under docks will be problematic,” the protest letter read.
City Manager Linda Engbretson characterized the delay a technicality and said the dredge contract would come back to the City Commission at its next meeting Oct. 8.
Greg Morrill, the president of Bergerson, said the company invested in the dredge to diversify its services and fill a niche.
“It seems like there’s a growing need for equipment and contractors that can work efficiently in small harbors,” he said.
