WARRENTON — Chickens technically aren’t allowed on properties of less than 1 acre in Warrenton, although the city has mostly looked the other way as long as neighbors don’t complain.
But after a neighborhood dispute over a coop in Hammond, the City Commission is looking at how to better govern fowl.
Ben Garber owns Dock 420 B&B, a marijuana-friendly homestay lodging near Fort Stevens State Park. He lives on the property and rents out most of it to help cover his mortgage and travel.
Garber unsuccessfully tried to bring a box of dead flies into City Commission chambers Tuesday. He told commissioners the flies had come from a coop next door, where he said the neighbors had amassed 12 hens, a rooster and several ducks.
On Wednesday at his house, he held aloft two fly traps filled with carcasses he said had been gathered over only three days. Others still buzzed around the property.
“They’re beautiful,” Garber said of the chickens and ducks. “I’ve got nothing against animals. It’s respecting your neighbors.”
The city fined the neighbors around $1,000 for having a rooster. City Manager Linda Engbretson said the city would also pursue zoning violations for the hens.
Garber and his neighbors have not been directly communicating. The neighbors admitted to unintentionally raising a rooster they said they got rid of after learning its sex and are challenging the nuisance fine in Municipal Court. They also claim to have gotten rid of all their hens, which Garber alleges have been hidden in their garage.
“All throughout Warrenton, if you drive through, you see chickens everywhere,” one of Garber’s neighbors said. “There’s chickens everywhere. I’m sorry, but our eggs helped every single one of our neighbors get through this pandemic, when no one could work.”
The situation sparked a longer-term policy discussion among city commissioners, who wrestled Tuesday with the home economics of people growing their own food during the coronavirus pandemic with the concerns of residents like Garber.
Commissioners agreed there should be no roosters to avoid noise. But they differed on hens.
“My concern is for the people who are feeding their families, and they are,” Commissioner Tom Dyer said. “Just like people who do rabbits, too. And rabbits stink a lot worse than chickens, normally. I have a tough time not letting someone feed their family.”
Commissioner Rick Newton wanted to limit urban chickens to four per property, with a process to resolve neighbor complaints.
Mayor Henry Balensifer argued it’s not a high priority for staff, but something the city needs to find a conclusion on.
“I get more people asking about how can they get chickens next to their house and what’s the rules related to them as I do people who said, ‘I have a problem,’” Balensifer said.
He noted another nearby nuisance fine in Hammond against a woman he said later decapitated and hung the body of a rooster from her fence in protest. The property still has numerous roaming hens.
Commissioner Mark Baldwin took a harder stance, calling on the city to inform people chickens aren’t allowed and need to be removed.
“I’d like to make a blanket statement,” he said. “Put it in the paper. Put it in a mailer. Do whatever and say, ‘Everybody has 10 days. Get rid of your farm animals.’ Period. Because if I was dealing with this — he’s dealing with it a lot nicer than I would. I would be making some chicken dinners.”
Commissioners agreed it likely wasn’t a good idea to spend police time wrangling illegal chickens. Balensifer, noting the struggles of other cities in approaching regulations around urban chickens, called for a virtual town hall to collect people’s opinions.
“I’ve probably fielded a good five or six of these every year,” Balensifer said of complaints about chickens on properties of less than 1 acre. “ ... Because there are so many people who do have it. Some people think of them as pets. Some of them do it for food. Some both. If the city’s going to go out there and start chasing chickens, and going to go cut them up, I have to be a little sensitive.”
