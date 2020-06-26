WARRENTON — When Crystal Salmi, a first grade teacher at Warrenton Grade School, heard she won a $10,000 teaching award, the first thing that crossed her mind was that she would be able to buy any book she wanted for her students.
Every summer, Salmi raises money for her classroom. She has been able to purchase a Smart board and a set of tablets, kid-sized reclining chairs for reading and shelves filled with Dr. Seuss books.
Salmi intends to use her prize money from the Sanford Teacher Award for Oregon to expand her library and update the tablets.
“It made my heart ache when we had to do distant learning,” she said of the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic. “I can’t wait to get back in the classroom with the kids.”
The award, from the National University System, a network of nonprofit institutions that includes National University in California, recognizes inspirational teachers from every state and the District of Columbia. The winners are eligible for a $50,000 national award.
Salmi was nominated by Warrenton-Hammond School District Superintendent Tom Rogozinski. “Mrs. Salmi certainly demonstrates a mastery of the science of teaching. But what stands out is her mastery of the art of teaching, that human element of caring for and inspiring each of her students to learn, grow and flourish,” he said.
The awards were announced in a Zoom call that Salmi missed due to an emergency. She found out she won the next day.
Throughout high school and college, Salmi worked at preschools and youth centers, so teaching fell right into her lap, she said. Now, it’s a passion, something she never really considers work.
Salmi loves to be in the classroom to see her students engage in reading and learning activities on their own. Her goal as an educator is to teach her students to be independent learners.
One remarkable moment that has stayed with her over her 25 years as a teacher was when her former professor told students, “If you know how to read, and you know how to read well, you can basically be anything you want in life.”
“That stuck with me,” she said. “I buried that deep in my heart.”
Salmi has been on the Accelerated Reader National Teacher Honor Roll three times. One year, her class of around 24 first graders read 7,000 books. Eleven more certificates hang on her classroom wall, commemorating each year of outstanding reading achievement.
Salmi and her husband, Charles, are already preparing for fall. Her husband helps decorate bulletin boards and sets up the classroom, including the tanks for their geckos, tarantulas, praying mantis and bearded dragon.
Taking on a new school year with extra money will allow her to do more than expected.
Salmi said she’ll be able to get something special that she’s had her eye on for a while, a chameleon.
