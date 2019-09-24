A Warrenton Grade School teacher has resigned following an “emotionally charged situation” with a student in a fourth grade classroom on Monday.
“There was definitely an emotionally charged situation between the teacher and a student that the other students reported and that student reported,” Warrenton-Hammond School District Superintendent Tom Rogozinski said, declining to publicly share any other details.
The school district's investigation involved the student, the student's parents and the teacher.
“I feel like the response of our administrative team in the building level was prompt and very much responsive in the best kind of way,” Rogozinski said. “It was a thorough and quick response and ensured the safety of the children in hand. And I trust that response was the appropriate one both in step and immediacy.”
The teacher resigned. School staff and families with children in the teacher's class have been notified.
“The staff member ... she was I think recognizing that more of her emotional control being lost was what maybe led to her resignation,” Rogozinski said. “She knew that wasn’t the way she wanted to manage students and interact with students.”
