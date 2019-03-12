Locals are grieving after the loss of Timothy Pior, 15, a Warrenton High School freshman who died Sunday from complications related to the flu.
Hundreds gathered at Gateway Community Church on Sunday to honor Pior, who was active in athletics and theater. He is survived by his mother and father, Jonathan and Candy Pior; siblings, Elizabeth, Nicolas, Victoria, Alexandria and Josiah; and grandparents, Weldon and Dorothy Pior.
Pior participated in wrestling, football and soccer, as well as the high school’s choir department. He was well-known in local acting circles, most recently playing Tevye in the high school’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” He also acted with the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists.
Matthew Kelley, a representative for the family, told KATU the family is heartbroken but heartened by the community support. No one in the family thought the illness would turn deadly, he said.
“We’d been talking the night before about making plans to go to the movies the next day or two when he was feeling better,” Kelley told KATU.
The family will hold a public service for Pior at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Warrenton High School gymnasium.
The family has created a GoFundMe page in Pior’s honor. Donations will go toward Pior’s passions, including high school athletics, the choir and local arts groups. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/timpior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.