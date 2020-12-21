A 19-year-old from Warrenton was seriously injured Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle.
Officials say the teenager was crossing an intersection on foot near Alternative U.S. Highway 101 and S. Main Avenue at about 6:20 a.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck.
He reportedly had a visible head injury and was flown to a Portland-area hospital.
The driver involved in the crash was not cited.
