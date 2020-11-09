A Warrenton teenager was killed Saturday in a crash on the Nicolai Mainline, a logging road in eastern Astoria.
Officials said Leif DeWinter, 18, was riding a Yamaha dirt bike and crossed over the center of the road into the path of a side-by-side vehicle operated by a Vancouver, Washington, man.
Emergency crews were called at about 11:20 a.m. and lifesaving efforts were made, but DeWinter died at the scene.
The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it "would like to remind those who enjoy riding OHV’s (off-highway vehicles) to always do so in a safe manner and to remain within the designated OHV (off-highway vehicle) riding trails and areas as established by the Oregon State Parks department."
