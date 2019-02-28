Astoria police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed an 18-year-old Warrenton man in the 13th Street Alley between Duane and Commercial streets on Wednesday evening.
The teenager was skateboarding through the alley around 6 p.m. when he was approached by a group of six people, police said. One of them, a white man dressed in a yellow shirt and white pants, reportedly demanded money for a bus ticket.
When the teenager said he wouldn't provide money, he was "sucker punched" and knocked out, Deputy Police Chief Eric Halverson said.
The victim's brother rounded the corner shortly after and allegedly saw people taking items, including a cellphone and cash, out of the teenager's pocket. The group of people left when the brother began approaching them.
About four hours later, the brothers reported the incident to the police.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Astoria Police Department.
