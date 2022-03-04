WARRENTON — The city will bring on Mike Morgan as an interim planning director.

Morgan is a former mayor of Cannon Beach and has done interim planning work for Astoria and Warrenton in the past.

Scott Hazelton, the city’s former planning director, who served in the role for five months, resigned in January, but was working remotely to assist with the completion of a few projects.

City staff is budgeting for a full-time planner and a planning tech, City Manager Linda Engbretson said.

A new city manager will also be hired in the coming months to replace Engbretson, who is retiring.

