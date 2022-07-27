WARRENTON – Voters will decide in November whether the city can transfer a preschool building that has become a financial burden.

Head Start, a federally funded preschool program, operates at several locations across Clatsop County, including one on S.W. Third Street, that the city owns and maintains. The city will look to transfer the building to Community Action Team, an agency that combats poverty in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties and guides Head Start.

Head Start
Warrenton is looking to transfer a Head Start building to Community Action Team.

