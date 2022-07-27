WARRENTON – Voters will decide in November whether the city can transfer a preschool building that has become a financial burden.
Head Start, a federally funded preschool program, operates at several locations across Clatsop County, including one on S.W. Third Street, that the city owns and maintains. The city will look to transfer the building to Community Action Team, an agency that combats poverty in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties and guides Head Start.
Because the property’s real market value exceeds $100,000, the city has to receive approval from voters before it can be transferred. The City Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday night to put the transfer on November’s ballot.
“This is in the best interest of both the community that can continue (to use) the services of Head Start, as well as (Community Action Team) to enable them to better their operations and take an asset that’s not really assisting us with anything,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said.
The city has been looking to transfer the building for a number of years, City Manager Linda Engbretson said.
Warrenton partnered with Community Action Team in the 1990s to build the facility with a community block grant. The city assumed ownership and took responsibility for repairs and maintenance.
The lease agreement at the time outlined that the city will get $225 per month in perpetuity, which does not cover the cost of necessary work on the building, Engbretson said.
Engbretson said the city put tens of thousands of dollars into the upkeep of the building a few years ago.
“That was the worst lease in the history of — ever,” City Commissioner Mark Baldwin said at a meeting in June.
Engbretson added that it was an opportunity to create something good for the community at the time and that the Head Start program has impacted many.
By taking ownership of the building, Community Action Team will be able to apply for grants and plan its own work on the building, Joyce Ervin, the director of Head Start, said in an email.
If the transfer is approved by voters, the agreement will feature a reversionary clause for the property to be returned to the city in the event Community Action Team ceases its operation as a Head Start facility.