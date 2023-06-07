WARRENTON — Just two weeks after Encore Academy, a performing arts school, was selected to take on the lease of a coveted building off E. Harbor Drive, the city has switched to a prospective brewpub.

The City Commission voted Tuesday to grant a five-year lease to Battery 245 Brewing Co. in the space alongside the Warrenton Marina.

Warrenton
Buy Now

A brewpub received a city lease for the building that used to house Skipanon Marine and RV Supply.

Tags