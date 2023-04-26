WARRENTON — After considering several amendments to a camping ordinance to manage homelessness, the City Commission has recommended pursuing a model similar to Seaside.
When state legislation made portions of Warrenton’s camping ordinance unenforceable, the city decided to wait and see how other cities adjusted and grappled with results before coming to a conclusion.
Local governments without sufficient shelter space can implement time, place and manner restrictions for when people can sleep outdoors in order for camping to be enforced.
In a work session Tuesday, the City Commission primarily considered two options with Police Chief Mathew Workman — adopting specific time, place and manner restrictions on some public right of ways, like Astoria, or a designated place to camp, like Seaside.
“What I’m trying to do is figure out how to navigate our resources to the desired effect and, commission, please correct me if I’m wrong, but the desire of this commission is to avoid having residential areas and commercial storefronts essentially with camps outside of them,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said.
Commissioners and Workman expressed concerns with both approaches, including the possibility that adopting either model would draw more homeless people from other cities.
Seaside, while making several adjustments to its camping ordinance, has made Mill Ponds its designated camping area and implemented a permitting system. Balensifer questioned if Warrenton has the staffing level to manage a similar approach.
“The Seaside model would be resource-intensive in that at least finding a site … is very difficult because every site we look at has potential issues, potential location problems and then providing resources,” Workman said.
Workman also pointed to Astoria’s model as likely taking more effort from police to enforce.
Commissioners ultimately favored pursuing Seaside’s approach if the city is able to identify an adequate location.
“Just in seeing how practices happened the last month, the Seaside model is better for our downtown, better for our residential neighborhood … you don’t have carts everywhere with people yelling — sometimes going in downtown Astoria can be a little shaky at night,” the mayor said.
No areas were identified as likely destinations to implement a designated camping area, but the city may look to lease land.
Balensifer said he would be in favor of shifting funds from the lodging tax to deliver a solution.
“If we can’t find something that accomplishes the goals that we’ve just had consensus on, I would say that we need to revisit what the other option — option B, the Astoria option — is,” Balensifer said. “But that’s the goal, and hopefully we can find a way to deliver that in some way.”
Amendments to the ordinance will need to be made before July, Workman said, when a state law related to homeless camping takes effect.