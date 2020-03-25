A Warrenton woman was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing her vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Cullaby Lake Lane.
Police say the woman, 20, was driving northbound and crossed the southbound lane while coming around a sharp corner. She and a dog were ejected from the vehicle after she struck a power pole guide wire, mailboxes, broke a phone line pole and rolled into a swamp.
The driver was taken to a Portland metro area hospital. Police searched for the dog, a black-and-white pit bull that ran from the scene, but were unable to locate the animal. The dog's owner announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that his dog had been found.
Prior to the crash, police received a complaint about reckless driving. The caller reported the driver was speeding, passing vehicles in an unsafe way and failing to say in their lane.
Police are investigating the crash.
