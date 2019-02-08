A Warrenton woman who killed her dog last March pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated animal abuse.
Noel Moor, 29, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation. She was given credit for time served in jail after her arrest and for her stay at the Oregon State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
She is prohibited from owning or possessing domestic animals for 15 years, but can care for the pets of family members.
Moor put her beloved 7-year-old Chihuahua, Bolt, in the oven after she thought her ex-boyfriend was inside the dog.
James Bernstein, an Oregon City attorney who represented Moor, told Judge Cindee Matyas that Moor is "very remorseful."
Matyas praised Moor for following through with treatment after she was released from the state hospital.
If Moor successfully completes the terms of her probation, she can petition the court to reduce the felony conviction to a misdemeanor.
