A Warrenton woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for a crash that killed an Astoria man in 2018.
Lori Marie Courtwright, 45, resolved the case and two other criminal cases by pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide, driving under the influence of intoxicants, theft in the first degree and theft in the second degree.
Deputy District Attorney Scott McCracken said he believes Courtwright was under the influence of clonazepam in April 2018 when she crashed into a vehicle driven by Douglas Morgan, 45, who was killed in the collision.
McCracken said a witness saw Courtwright leave the Safeway parking lot in Astoria heading east on U.S. Highway 30. The witness described her driving as poor and saw her weaving.
The witness was behind Courtwright when she crossed the double-yellow centerline near milepost 94 and crashed head-on into Morgan’s vehicle.
The other cases involved theft while working as a housekeeper and at T.J. Maxx in Warrenton.
Morgan’s wife, mother and brother shared testimony prior to the sentencing. They described Morgan as a wonderful a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Linda Morgan, Morgan’s mother, told Courtwright her choice to drive impaired changed her family and Courtwright’s family forever.
“My Doug was a wonderful son,” she said. “He couldn’t have been better. He was a great man. You need to make the commitment to be a good mom so you can be blessed with a wonderful son like Doug because nothing is ever better than having a wonderful son. I will never get over the loss of my son. Nothing will ever fill the void that is left in my life by your actions. Please think about them carefully while you do time and make sure you come out a better person, not a worse person.”
Dave Morgan, Morgan’s brother, said that his family and the community have suffered a great loss. He said he wanted the sentence to protect other families and communities from something like this happening again.
Kathy Morgan, Morgan’s wife, described the experience as one of the hardest things she has ever dealt with.
“You know, Lori, I thought a long time about what to say to you and first thing that came to my mind is, ‘What do you say to someone that took your dreams away? My life is changed forever because of you. My family’s lives have changed, your family’s lives have changed. We all have suffered. None of us will ever be the same because of what you’ve done.
“So please, as you’re serving time, think about that and your own family. Life is truly a gift and you took one away. I hope while you’re serving this time you will think about this and come out a better person. You still have time to raise your family when you get out and have a good life. Mine will always be missing a very special person.”
Kirk Wintermute, an attorney who represented Courtwright, said she didn’t have a criminal history before the string of incidents and that there is no good explanation for what happened.
“I think she had some hard times in her life and she reacted really poorly to them and things spiraled out of control horribly fast,” Wintermute said. “And she ended up in this situation where we are today. And it’s been a nightmare for her and for everybody else involved.”
He said she feels terrible for the pain she has caused Morgan’s family and her own family. He said it will be hard for her to be away from her three children while she is in prison.
Prior to sentencing, Judge Cindee Matyas said it is impossible for the justice system to respond adequately.
“I mean, honestly, will there ever be enough of a consequence to equal your loss,” she said of Morgan’s family. “The justice system doesn’t do that, I’m afraid. And you are left with the burden of grief, which you’ve been carrying now for quite a long time.
“Ms. Courtwright, too, she is wearing her own fabric of grief. So we are sadly left with a system, a structure that attempts to respond to tragedy and attempts to do so in a way that allows a conclusion of sorts so that people can not have to wait for ... one door to close so other doors can open. And ... that’s what the court can do, is offer an opportunity to close a door with the hope that other doors may open.”
