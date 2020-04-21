WARRENTON — Nicaraguan food truck Tres Bro's has been all alone since it opened nearly a year ago in the parking lot next to City Hall.
The site has proved popular, said co-owner Joshua Colby, although he and his wife, Yadira Lopez, have to provide their own power and haul away grey water sometimes multiple times a week.
Warrenton wants several food carts around a more developed lot to help attract foot traffic and business downtown. The question is how much the City Commission wants to spend toward that vision.
At a recent commission meeting, Mayor Henry Balensifer said the site needs to at least have electrical, water and sewer hookups, along with tables and eventually a covered area for people ordering and eating. The city’s lot had attracted Astoria food cart Sasquatch Sandwich, but lost the opportunity because of having no electrical hookups, he said.
“In other cities, these do become moneymakers,” the mayor said of food cart pods. “I know that from folks who … before COVID-19, they were looking at buying real estate downtown or leasing it at least. And they said, ‘Hey, the more food choices you put in a spot, regardless of bricks and mortar or a food cart, the more it attracts people, because it creates some options.’”
Balensifer called on city staff to speak with users in the lot — only Tres Bro's at the moment — about what they want.
Colby said paving the lot and creating utility hookups are the major issues. “Until it’s paved, it’s not really feasible to have another truck in here,” he said.
The gravel lot is owned by the city’s Urban Renewal Agency and an advisory board recommends how to spend money from the city’s urban renewal fund. The city's urban renewal plan has put a $100,000 budget on paving the lot.
City Manager Linda Engbretson has cautioned that the lot is meant for a new fire station. The city likely lacks the money to expand its fire hall in the next five years, she said, but it needs to remain flexible with the lot.
“But in the meantime, the fact that it could generate money and bring people downtown I think is a great thing,” Engbretson said.
City Commissioner Mark Baldwin, a contractor, argued that it will cost well over $100,000 to include Balensifer’s upgrades. But he agreed with him that the city needs to follow its own standards for providing infrastructure.
Balensifer asked city staff to get a budget estimate for the project with a recommendation from the urban renewal advisory board to the City Commission.
“I’m OK with spending some extra money to make it right,” he said.
