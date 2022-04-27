WARRENTON – The city will have to look elsewhere for its next city manager after contract negotiations with the only finalist failed.
Earlier this month, the City Commission unanimously approved offering the position to Ben Burgener, the city manager in Stanfield. Mayor Henry Balensifer, who was tasked with handling negotiations, announced at a City Commission meeting on Tuesday night that several offers were made between the parties, but Burgener’s final offer exceeded the city’s budget.
Commissioners chose to move on and terminate negotiations.
“The city manager is a critical piece to the city’s leadership, there’s no doubt about it. But we also need to make sure that we’re not cutting services to just get the CEO in the C suite,” Balensifer said. “I don’t have any ill will or any issues with Mr. Burgener. I’m disappointed that we’ve reached this point but it is a tight job market, and housing is expensive and we are at where we’re at.”
The city made two offers to Burgener, with the second offer being final. Burgener made three counteroffers, according to the city, all higher than the city’s budget and raising his asking amounts each time.
Balensifer said Burgener’s offers, which were looking for a base salary far higher than the advertised amount, caught the city off guard.
He was also looking for significant relocation benefits, which the city couldn’t meet, Balensifer said.
Balensifer was sympathetic to concerns of housing, but Burgener’s lesser experience and room to grow had to be considered by the city in the process, he added.
The city held several staff and community receptions with Burgener, as well as panel interviews by community leaders, public administrators, city department heads and the City Commission. The feedback was positive and unanimously supported hiring Burgener, the city said at the time.
Before being city manager in Stanfield, Burgener was the city administrator in Ada, Minnesota, and the finance manager and administrative services manager for the Utah Department of Transportation.
Burgener was set to replace Linda Engbretson, who announced her retirement last year but agreed to work on an interim basis until her replacement was hired.
“I did just want to comment that I’m disappointed that negotiations didn’t work out but I did want to assure this commission, as I think you all know, that you have some quality staff,” Engbretson said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “ ... Hopefully there are some other options out there as you move forward, but your department heads are hardworking individuals who will hold the weight if it comes down to that.”
Engbretson said she wants to officially be out of the role by July, but added that the date is flexible if she knows someone is coming in.
Although the search for a city manager continues, the city announced that Jay Blake has been hired as the new planning director.
Blake, who most recently worked for the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, spent nearly 20 years as a city planner and community development director for cities throughout Minnesota.
“I really was sad about the vacant position, so I’m really happy as I know Jay is going to be a great addition to Warrenton,” Engbretson said in a statement. “I’m just disappointed I won’t be able to spend more time working with him.”
The position was vacated in January by Scott Hazelton, who pointed to his inability to find long-term housing as a big reason for his resignation. In March, the city brought in Mike Morgan, the former mayor of Cannon Beach, to fill the role on an interim basis.
The city is also pursuing hiring a planning tech. Blake will start on July 27.