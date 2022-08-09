ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV Park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections.

The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease-and-desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.

Representatives of the new owners of Beacon RV Park delivered eviction summons to tenants earlier this summer after previous attempts were rescinded or called unlawful by the state.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

