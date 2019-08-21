Washington State Parks is hosting a “free day” Sunday in honor of the National Park System’s 103rd birthday.
Day-use visitors will not need to purchase a Discover Pass to visit state parks.
Washington State Parks and the National Park Service are different entities but share a tradition of stewardship on the lands they manage. In Washington, a number of state parks are located near the state’s national parks, monuments and historical sites.
A Discover Pass — $30 annually, $10 for a day pass — is usually required with any vehicle entering a state park in Washington. The pass is still required on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands.
Overnight visitors will still be charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations. Day access is included in the overnight fee.
The next state park free days will occur on Sept. 28 and Nov. 11.
