Beacon RV Park in Ilwaco.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

ILWACO, Wash. — The new owners of an RV park have violated multiple provisions of Washington’s landlord-tenant laws, according to the state.

In a cease-and-desist order and a notice of violation issued in July, the Attorney General’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program found that Michael and Denise Werner used improper notices and intimidation to try to evict tenants of Beacon RV Park. 

Garbage has piled up and the state noted a rodent infestation at Beacon RV Park.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

