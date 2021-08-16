Washington state man dies in Highway 30 crash The Astorian Aug 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Wapato, Washington, man died on Monday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 30.Carl Schibig, 75, was driving westbound in a Jeep Wrangler that went off the road and hit a tree at about 12:15 p.m. near milepost 72 in eastern Clatsop County, according to the Oregon State Police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wrangler Jeep Highway Carl Schibig Crash Milepost Tree Oregon Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn the Record: Aug. 12, 2021State discloses virus outbreak at Clatsop Care Health & RehabilitationDozens of virus cases reported in county over the weekendColumbia Memorial Hospital cancels elective surgeries as virus cases riseDeaths: Aug. 12, 2021New framing business opens in AstoriaDeath: Aug. 10, 2021Death: Aug. 14, 2021Obituary: Jim FinkObituary: Norman R. Forney Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports