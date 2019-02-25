People can visit Washington State Parks for free March 19 in celebration of the agency’s 106th birthday.
Visitors will not be required to display Discover Passes, which cost $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass, for day use visits. Overnight visitors will still need to pay for camping and other overnight accommodations.
Cape Disappointment State Park, outside Ilwaco on the Long Beach Peninsula, is a popular Washington state park.
The upcoming free day, the third of 12 free days the agency will offer in 2019, applies only to state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on state fish and wildlife and natural resources lands.
The next free days will be April 20 and 22.
