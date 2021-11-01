Washington State Route 401 remains closed The Astorian Nov 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Washington State Route 401 will remain closed between the Astoria Bridge and Knappton Road in Naselle through at least the rest of the week, the state’s department of transportation said.Bad weather recently caused debris to slush onto the route, freezing traffic in both directions.Drivers can use U.S. Highway 101 to avoid the closure. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Washington State Transportation Highway Debris Bad Weather State Remains Route Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Lisa StevensonObituary: Tom StevensonAstoria day care to close prekindergarten classroomCounty commissioners vote to remove planning commissioner after criticism over directionState regulators rushing to catch up on market squid fisheryDeaths: Oct. 28, 2021Deaths: Oct. 26, 2021Death: Oct. 30, 2021Land conservancy purchases Rainforest ReserveFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actress Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports