Washington State Route 401 reopened The Astorian Nov 17, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Washington State Route 401 has been reopened between the Astoria Bridge and Knappton Road in Naselle.The roughly 9 miles of highway had been closed since late October after wet weather caused debris to fall onto the road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Washington State Road Highway Astoria Bridge Ha Route Debris Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria urges water conservation after transmission line breaksAppeal reveals clash in Cannon Beach over oceanfront developmentTwo virus deaths reported for countyDeaths: Nov. 13, 2021Obituary: Tana Michele Hanthorn-MinklerDeaths: Nov. 9, 2021County reports virus deathMemorial: Nov. 11, 2021Obituary: Mary Kay Taylor'It never goes away' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports