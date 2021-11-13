top story Water transmission line in Astoria is repaired The Astorian Nov 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A leak in Astoria's water transmission line was repaired and most residents are back to receiving water as normal, city officials announced on Saturday.A boil water notice is still in effect in outlying water districts, including Willowdale, Fernhill, John Day, Olney, Walluski, Riverpoint and around the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Astoria draws drinking water from the Bear Creek watershed. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian The city reported a break at the transmission main that delivers water to Astoria and other water districts from the Bear Creek watershed on Friday morning.People and businesses were asked to limit water use.The break happened in a hard-to-reach section of the pipe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Transmission Line Water Law Commerce Public Authority District Official Leak Boil Resident Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria urges water conservation after transmission line breaksDeaths: Nov. 9, 2021Memorial: Nov. 11, 2021Astoria students tackle cemetery restoration'It never goes away'Deaths: Nov. 6, 2021Memorial: Nov. 9, 2021Obituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenAgencies partner on warming center in SeasideObituary: Diane Mabel (Bushnell) Black Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports