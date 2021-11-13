A leak in Astoria's water transmission line was repaired and most residents are back to receiving water as normal, city officials announced on Saturday.

A boil water notice is still in effect in outlying water districts, including Willowdale, Fernhill, John Day, Olney, Walluski, Riverpoint and around the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.

Water

Astoria draws drinking water from the Bear Creek watershed.

The city reported a break at the transmission main that delivers water to Astoria and other water districts from the Bear Creek watershed on Friday morning.

People and businesses were asked to limit water use.

The break happened in a hard-to-reach section of the pipe.

