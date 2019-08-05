For the first time this summer, the Astoria Riverfront Trolley was able to run its entire route along the downtown waterfront over the weekend.
A project to replace short bridges that connect the base of downtown streets to overwater piers hit several snags — to the frustration of businesses that rely on foot traffic down 11th Street and along the Astoria Riverwalk.
The city originally hoped the first three bridges at Seventh, Ninth and 11th streets would be fully replaced and reopened by the end of May. But contractors have only just finished paving the streets.
While the trolley tracks are open, the street ends are still blocked off by fencing. According to a recent update from city engineering staff, however, the streets will be open to pedestrian and vehicle traffic on weekends.
Contractors will begin on the next set of bridges at Sixth, Eighth and Tenth streets this fall.
