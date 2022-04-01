After months of hearing feedback and making refinements, the Port of Astoria and the city will look to adopt the waterfront master plan for Uniontown.
Walker Macy, a landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm, was hired to craft the plan to tackle redevelopment along the Columbia River between Pier 1 and the Astoria Bridge. The Portland consultant collected input through an advisory committee, stakeholder interviews and two public forums in November and December.
The plan, while similar to the version presented in December, has been polished and is ready for review by the Port Commission and City Council.
“The adoption process was something we talked about early on and I think it’s the first step in moving this plan forward,” said Will Isom, the Port’s executive director.
The plan will go before the Port Commission on Tuesday. If approved, it would go before the City Council in the coming weeks.
“It was important particularly to the advisory committee that this plan be something that we’re implementing and not just a plan that gets put on a shelf,” Isom said. “By having both elected bodies adopting this plan, I do think it puts some urgency behind it and allows both organizations to start moving forward.”
Highlights
At the first public forum in November, Walker Macy revealed the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, which wraps around the West Mooring Basin, was not a part of the redevelopment plan and recommended its removal due to issues with infrastructure.
However, the replacement of the hotel will have to wait, as Ganesh Sonpatki, who leases the hotel through Param Hotel Corp., still has several years left on his contract with the Port.
A new 60-to-90 room hotel is being recommended by the consultant near where the Riverwalk Inn sits. Walker Macy also indicated that the structure should be built on land, not over water like the Riverwalk Inn, and oriented north to south to minimize obstructions to view corridors.
The removal of the Chinook Building is also being recommended, and because of its vacancy, it was identified as an opportunity for an “early win.”
Private development of marine industrial uses will be sought for the 5-plus acres on Pier 1. Potential uses include manufacturing, seafood processing and shipping.
Additions to Pier 1 would also include several pedestrian friendly features, such as a tower overlooking the West Mooring Basin, a walkway wrapping around the pier and a footbridge. A space designated for picking up and dropping off cruise ship passengers would also be cut out.
Concepts for a market hall and fishing village are also laid out in the plan.
The space where most of the Riverwalk Inn sits would be transformed into a boardwalk, connecting the new hotel, market and fishing village.
Several multiuse structures are scattered throughout the plan.
A particular emphasis is to make the area more suitable for the community, while complementing the city’s working waterfront. In addition to opportunities for private development, a new street, room for parking, a relocated Astoria Riverfront Trolley stop and an improved section of the Astoria Riverwalk are included.
“One of the general themes that has been pretty consistent is that we want to make sure that this planning area serves multiple purposes,” Isom said. “For the Port, it obviously is important that it meets our mission of being an economic driver and a job creator, but also I think it’s important that the community sees this as a win for them and not something that is geared toward visitors and tourists.”
Moving forward
In order to achieve several elements of the waterfront master plan, the Port is looking to the city to make code amendments. The necessary changes would include adjustments to restrictions on height and uses.
City Manager Brett Estes indicated that the city’s community development staff are prepared to work on theamendments and will likely partner with a consultant. The process would have to clear a number of hurdles before being approved.
The Port may also seek funding from the city through the Astor West Urban Renewal District.
During the decadelong debate over the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan, which guides land use along the river from Uniontown to Alderbrook, the city heard public concerns about new development that could block views or reduce access to the river. Potential code changes that involve height and uses in Uniontown will likely receive close public scrutiny.
Frank Spence, the president of the Port Commission, views the collaboration on the plan as a milestone for the Port and the city.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Spence said. “ ...We — meaning the Port and the city — are committed to implementing (the plan). We have the right commission and administration to make it move forward.”
If the plan gets adopted, the Port will work toward completing simpler, more feasible projects first while analyzing the longer-term possibilities.
“I, for sure, think it’s a milestone, but in saying that, I don’t want it to seem like we reached the end or something because it’s really one of the first steps you need to take in order to achieve some of the goals that the Port has,” Isom said. “For me, it’s another check mark as we move this thing forward.”