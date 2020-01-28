Portland & Western Railroad Inc. has put the 22.6-mile line from Wauna to Astoria into dormant mode with federal regulators until a new idea comes along.
The company applied for a discontinuance of service exemption with the federal Surface Transportation Board certifying the line hadn’t been used in years and had no potential new traffic coming.
“The filing is essentially a technicality to provide the proper federal status for this section of track, reflecting that it's been out of service for many years due to landslides and washouts,” Michael Williams, a spokesman for Portland & Western’s parent company, Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services Inc., said in an email. “We have no intention of abandoning it as we're always seeking viable future business for which it could be restored.”
The segment is part of the nearly 100-mile Astoria Branch that runs along the Oregon side of the Columbia River to Portland. The line is still active from Georgia-Pacific's Wauna Mill to Portland.
Discontinuing service is long overdue and easier than applying for yearly embargoes to prevent use of the track, said Bob Melbo, the state rail planner.
"I think they’ve overlooked it for a number of years, then someone realized they needed to do something on this," Melbo said.
Astoria took possession of the railroad and right of way from Tongue Point to the central waterfront in a 1996 railbanking agreement with the state and Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC meant to preserve rail corridors. The line carries the Astoria Riverfront Trolley from Pier 39 to the Port of Astoria. Portland & Western retains the right to use the tracks in the almost impossible scenario where freight traffic returns to Astoria.
The tracks have been out of use between Astoria and the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill since 2004, when the state stopped sponsoring the Lewis and Clark Explorer Train between Astoria and Portland after three summer seasons. The line has not carried significant freight traffic since Astoria Plywood Mill closed in the 1990s.
Landslides at Aldrich Point near Brownsmead have blocked the line at least three times since 1996. A landslide in 2009 covered railroad cars being stored on the line. The company eventually removed the tracks from the landslide zone to prevent damage and stacked them up nearby, Melbo said.
Railroads thrive on volume to cover the fixed costs of maintaining a line. Repairing the rail between Wauna and Tongue Point has been previously estimated at $1 million a mile. Melbo estimated at least 2,500 cars a year in freight to and from Astoria would be needed to make restoring the line financially worthwhile.
“When Astoria Plywood closed … that pretty well doomed it,” he said.
