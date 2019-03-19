The history of our company is community journalism, technological innovation and business evolution over more than 100 years. In six weeks, we will implement a new business model on the North Coast.
The Daily Astorian newspaper will become The Astorian. We will publish the newspaper three days of the week, with all of the content currently produced in five days, plus some new features.
Home delivery will switch to delivery by the U.S. Postal Service — a change that our sister newspaper, the East Oregonian, made more than a year ago.
Our digital product, dailyastorian.com, was recently refurbished, and it will become an even more daily news source. Likewise, our press recently went through an upgrade, which allows for more color throughout the newspaper.
While we are changing our business model, we are not retreating in the North Coast market. We are evolving into a more sustainable news source.
Stephen A. Forrester
President and CEO
Kathryn B. Brown
Vice President
Susan Forrester Rana
Secretary/Treasurer
