WARRENTON — At a tucked-away residence in the southwest part of the city, people who have struggled with drug and alcohol abuse will have a chance to rebuild their lives.
Last year, Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare purchased a two-story duplex to serve as a sober living house.
The men’s side has four bedrooms to rent, the women’s side three. The extra room in the women’s unit will become an upstairs office, where peer recovery allies will work during the week.
People in varying states of recovery and employment plan to move in over the next few weeks. They can live in the house for up to a year.
To qualify, an applicant must be involved in a Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare drug-and-alcohol recovery service, been sober for at least 30 days, and have enough money — from $250 to $350 a month, depending on the room size — for the program fee.
Tenants can come from anywhere on the substance abuse spectrum, from alcoholism to opioid addiction. “I don’t care if you’re coming right out of prison,” said Trista Boudon, who leads the agency’s recovery ally and peer support team.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health and substance abuse treatment contractor, co-runs another sober living house — a fourplex on Agate Street in Astoria — with other social services agencies. That house is designed as a safe space for single mothers in addiction recovery, and doesn’t have many of the same tenant requirements.
As a sober living site owned and operated solely by Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the Warrenton facility is a first for the agency, which bought the property for $650,000. Half a million came from an Oregon Health Authority grant, while the rest came out of the agency’s reserves.
The interior has been refurbished, including new floors. The common areas will have new and donated couches and other furniture; the kitchens, new supplies and ceramic cookware. Both upstairs and downstairs will boast a flat-screen TV.
The facility follows a modified Oxford House model, in which people who live together create fellowship around sharing responsibilities and supporting each others’ sobriety.
Unlike in many sober living environments, the people in the Warrenton house will get their own bedroom with a door that locks. A secure space can mark a major step for people trying to take ownership of their lives, Neal Rotman, the agency's housing services manager, said.
“Once you have a place to be, and you can move on with your life, that really changes everything,” Rotman said.
Tenants will have a measure of personal freedom. They won’t be monitored 24/7 or have curfews.
But there will be rules and structure.
Urinalyses and Breathalyzer tests will be done regularly. Men and women can meet outside — the backyard is fairly large — but they cannot cross over into the other unit. The single beds are meant to discourage overnight guests.
Every week, tenants will gather for a house meeting to divvy up chores, resolve conflicts, celebrate personal successes and talk through challenges. They will check in one-on-one with the peer recovery allies, who serve as case managers, to discuss their goals and the barriers to reaching them.
At least five times a week, tenants must attend programs like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous to stay focused on recovery.
“What we don’t want to do is just have someone isolated and locked in their room for 24 hours a day, spinning out in their brain, because they don’t know what to do next,” Boudon said. “That’s the most terrifying thing as a recovering alcoholic or addict, is not knowing what’s going to happen next.”
A key part of the program will be the presence of the peer recovery allies — a man for the men’s side, a woman for the women’s side — most of the week. The peers, who are recovered addicts, will be there to hang out with tenants, chat with them. “Even just be like, ‘Hey, do you just want to sit and talk about how your day went? I’m sensing that it wasn’t a good day,’” Boudon said.
And as tenants’ stays come to a close, agency staff will help them make a plan — composed of small, achievable tasks — to move into another living situation.
“That is the ultimate goal,” Boudon said. “You’re going to leave here one way or another. Let’s make sure that it’s a successful transition.”
No one knows how the project will turn out — how many tenants will recover and how many will relapse; how many will use the time to get a job or return to school; how many will be able to save money and create an independent life when the program ends for them.
The sober living house, like the people who will call it home, is in a state of potential. And potential is what the program is all about.
Dave Hsiao, a program manager at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, said, “We’re really trying to give a few people this chance to make this work.”