Mill Ponds is shown during heavy rain on Dec. 27. A homeless man was hospitalized after a water rescue.

SEASIDE — Rising water swept a homeless man in his tent into floodwaters at Mill Ponds Natural History Park last week.

Emergency responders rescued the man and brought him to safety on Dec. 27. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

