SEASIDE — Rising water swept a homeless man in his tent into floodwaters at Mill Ponds Natural History Park last week.
Emergency responders rescued the man and brought him to safety on Dec. 27. He was treated and released from a local hospital.
The rescue comes a little more than a week after Brandon Gillette, a 43-year-old homeless man, was found dead at the homeless campsite off of Alder Mill Avenue. Gillette was found on Dec. 19 under the first tent at the campsite.
Gillette’s death is still under investigation, Clatsop County Medical Examiner Elizabeth DeVisser said via email Wednesday, and no official cause has been determined.
Assistant City Manager Jon Rahl said city staff provide regular support during morning visits to monitor activity in the Mill Ponds area.
“This has become standard operating procedure,” he said.
On Dec. 27, in the face of high tides, rising water and winds above 70 mph, the visit included the pickup of trash and items left behind. Crews cleaned up the abandoned camp and provided new tents for some of the campers.
“At approximately 1:45 p.m., public safety staff returned to the area to make contact with campers who had decided to remain in the area near the water,” Rahl said. “It was communicated to occupants in these tents that new tents and sleeping bags were available and help was being offered if they wanted it. They elected to remain in place, did not seek assistance or verbalize the desire for help.”
Staff left but returned at 3 p.m. as waters continued to rise, Rahl said. At this point, water had risen to surround the individual’s camp and staff requested assistance from firefighters and Medix.
By 3:25 p.m. the tent and pallet underneath began moving toward the Mill Ponds, Rahl said. “Support staff arrived and were able to remove the individual from his tent," he said. "The individual was being transported to the hospital by 3:30 p.m.”
An emergency shelter on S. Roosevelt Drive, operated by Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, opened in November but hours are limited.
The Seaside Police Department and city public works staff continue to provide regular support and assistance at the Mill Ponds camp, Rahl said.
The Mill Ponds campsite population varies, Rahl said, but as of Wednesday, there were five permitted campers in vehicles and 18 in tents.
In November, city staff made a recommendation for an alternative site for Mill Ponds campers, near Avenue S, adjacent to the recycling center.
“In simplest terms, it’s a smaller space, which resulted in tighter quarters,” Rahl said. “There is also general concern with this space because of how close some of it is to the road, which can present safety problems for campers and motorists.”
City staff provided campers with warnings of the king tides coming in late December, Rahl said.
“Campers did not elect to move during this time period,” he said. “Staff continue to provide updates and information to campers, although campers have the right to decide the actions they would like to take.”
