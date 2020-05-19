Republican Suzanne Weber and Democrat Debbie Boothe-Schmidt appear headed toward a faceoff in the November election to replace state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell in House District 32.
Mitchell, D-Astoria, has represented the district covering Clatsop and parts of Tillamook and Washington counties since 2018. She announced shortly before the filing deadline in March that she would not run for reelection, moving to Washington state because of her husband’s new job with Pacific Power.
The opening gave Republicans, buoyed by a rural backlash to proposed climate change legislation, one of their best chances to flip a district held by Democrats since 2002.
Weber, the mayor of Tillamook, emerged as the preferred candidate of regional industry, while Boothe-Schmidt is primarily backed by labor unions.
Republicans
Vineeta Lower, an online educator from Seaside, lost a close election to Mitchell in 2018. But with more name recognition, Weber quickly became the favorite among Republicans, amassing nearly $60,000 in campaign contributions from regional industries and an endorsement from rural advocacy group #TimberUnity. Lower gathered just over $3,000 in contributions.
Weber led Lower 80% to 19%.
“I’m happy with the results,” Weber said Tuesday night. “We’ll start tomorrow, my team and I, on working on our priorities for November and for the race. But right now, I’m going to focus on bringing common sense back to Salem — our common sense, our North Oregon Coast common sense — and protecting our farming, and our forests and our fisheries to the utmost.”
Mitchell was criticized over her support of controversial legislation to cap the carbon emissions of large industrial polluters and make them buy mitigation credits, the proceeds of which would be invested in climate-friendly initiatives.
Weber has made defeating attempts at a cap-and-trade system her top priority and said Tuesday night that the coronavirus pandemic makes it all the more important.
"We need to fight against cap and trade because of preserving our small businesses and preserving the ability of our small businesses on the coast to receive goods and to keep the prices that we have fair," she said. "And all of that has to be measured by taking that cap and trade off the playing field."
Her contributions include $3,000 from Hampton Lumber; and $1,500 each from the #TimberUnity PAC, the North Coast First PAC and Koch Industries. Koch Industries is the owner of the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill, which would have faced emissions regulation under the proposed cap-and-trade bill.
She has also taken aim at the Student Success Act, financed by a corporate activity tax to support education reforms she believes need to be voided.
Democrats
Boothe-Schmidt, a trial assistant for Clatsop County and a board member with the Sunset Empire Transportation District, was well ahead of George Kiepke, a former Clatsop County commissioner. The vote was 71% to 28%.
Hand-picked by state House Democrats, she announced her candidacy the same day as Mitchell’s announcement and has amassed more than $65,000 in campaign contributions, largely from labor unions.
More than $43,000 of Boothe-Schmidt’s contributions have come from her union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Kiepke gathered just under $3,000 in contributions.
Despite having a sizable lead, Boothe-Schmidt was hesitant Tuesday night to declare victory, with more ballots coming in.
"I’m just kind of holding my breath and seeing what happens tomorrow,” she said.
Boothe-Schmidt has focused her campaign on fighting for better wages, safer working conditions and affordable health care. She has said she believes in climate change, but has been noncommittal about how she would vote on cap-and-trade legislation that has dominated the past two legislative sessions.
"If we can do something to change the climate, we need to do it," she said Tuesday night. "But we need to make sure we keep the jobs, the living wage jobs we have, or have new jobs in place before the old jobs go away."
*Follow the vote online: bit.ly/2AD7HrQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.