State Sen. Suzanne Weber said she was excused from Senate floor sessions on Wednesday and Thursday for medical reasons, but the Tillamook Republican indicated her full support of Republican colleagues who walked out to prevent a quorum ahead of a looming vote on a bill that would expand access to abortion and gender-affirming care.

Weber said in an email to The Astorian on Thursday that her absence from the chamber was due to a dental emergency. “However, I stand with my colleagues who are protesting both the extreme content of this unnecessary bill as well as the Senate president's blatant disregard for Senate rules, the law and the constitution,” she wrote.

Gary Warner of the Oregon Capital Bureau and Dirk VanderHart of Oregon Public Broadcasting contributed to this report.

