Early returns showed state Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, with the advantage over Melissa Busch, a home health nurse and a Democrat from Warren, for state Senate District 16 on Tuesday.
“I am very happy by what I am seeing," Weber said. "I know that I am still being cautiously optimistic because there are a lot of votes that need to be counted yet.”
Betsy Johnson’s decision to launch an independent campaign for governor led to the state Senate seat that covers the North Coast up for grabs. Soon after, Weber announced plans to give up her seat in state House District 32 to try to replace Johnson. Both Weber and Busch ran unopposed in the May primary.
“We always knew this would be a particularly challenging election year, especially with all of the transition in leadership in our district. I’m hopeful that we will pull ahead as additional ballots are counted,” Busch said in a statement. “I’m so thankful for all of my supporters, my family, my staff, and for all of the volunteers that have supported me in this campaign.
"Regardless of the election results, I will continue to be an advocate for real solutions to the challenges in our community.”
Weber and Busch identified housing and education as priorities throughout the course of their campaigns, but offered decidedly different solutions to the issues. Weber also named public safety and inflation as key issues in the district, while Busch pointed to health care and caregiving needs.
The candidates offered voters choices in policy and experience. Weber refers to herself as “pro-life,” while Busch positioned herself as a strong advocate for abortion rights. Weber opposed Measure 114, which would bolster the state’s gun control laws, while Busch showed measured support.
Although only spending two years in the House, Weber had nearly two decades of experience serving as the mayor and as a city councilor in Tillamook. Busch had no previous political experience, but her work as a nurse, she said, gave her a unique perspective.
After Johnson vacated her seat, Rachel Armitage, of Warren, was nominated by Democrats and eventually appointed by county commissioners within the district to finish out her term. Armitage had no plans to campaign for the seat.
Weber outpaced Busch in campaign contributions. As of Tuesday night, Weber had raised over $470,000, while Busch collected over $250,000.
Weber gathered funding from several political action committees, including $35,000 from influential conservative group Bring Balance to Salem PAC. Busch received $110,000 from the Oregon Nurses Political Action Committee, an arm of the Oregon Nurses Association.