Newly-elected legislators on the North Coast have received committee assignments in the state Legislature.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican who won the open seat in state Senate District 16, will serve as the vice chairwoman on the Senate Education Committee. She will also join the Senate Human Services Committee and the Joint Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Education.
“The way that rural Northwest Oregon views and addresses the issues that face these committees is unique and deserve a voice,” Weber said in a statement. “I’m honored to be that voice.”
Cyrus Javadi, a Tillamook Republican elected to replace Weber in state House District 32, will serve on the House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee, the House Economic Development and Small Business Committee and the House Housing and Homelessness Committee.
“Serving on these committees will allow me to directly address important issues on the North Oregon Coast, such as the lack of affordable workforce housing, the growing homelessness problem, the workforce shortages in health care, and the growing mental health needs in our communities,” Javadi said in a statement. “Additionally, I’ll be able to advocate for the support of our small businesses, which are the backbone of our coastal community.”