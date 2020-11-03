Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber outdueled Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a former trial assistant, in state House District 32, the first Republican to win the district in nearly two decades.
With most of the votes counted Tuesday, Weber had 54% to Boothe-Schmidt's 46%.
Weber has described herself as trying to bring the North Coast's brand of rural common sense to Salem. Boothe-Schmidt, who owns Phog Bounders Antique Mall in Astoria, saw herself as a fair-minded former union bargainer who would represent working families and small businesses.
Boothe-Schmidt conceded in a post on Facebook. "I want to thank the working people of this district who supported me, from teachers, to nurses, to businesses owners and the dozens of volunteers," she said. "The fight to ensure we all recover better and more people in our community have living wage jobs, affordable housing, quality education and health care and clean air and drinking water is not over."
The House district covers Clatsop and parts of Tillamook and Washington counties. Boothe-Schmidt held a narrow advantage in Clatsop County, election returns show, but Weber swept Tillamook and Washington counties.
State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, did not run for reelection after moving to Washington state, leaving the seat open. Republicans saw the campaign as one of their best chances to flip a district Democrats have controlled since 2002.
Campaign donors pumped more than $2.6 million into the race, with most of the money from interests based in Salem and Portland, making it among the most expensive in Oregon this year.
Weber was largely backed by industry and regional businesses. Boothe-Schmidt was mainly supported by labor unions.
Weber has ridden the momentum of rural advocacy group #TimberUnity and a backlash against cap-and-trade legislation that would have taxed industrial polluters such as the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill for going over a carbon emissions cap.
Mitchell faced a recall petition from #TimberUnity over her support for the climate change legislation. Republicans staged walkouts in 2019 and 2020 to avoid voting on the issue.
Boothe-Schmidt, a board member on the Sunset Empire Transportation District, was hand-picked by Democrats to run for Mitchell’s seat. She has been noncommittal on whether she would have supported cap and trade, while Weber has not said whether she would have joined the walkouts.
The House race took a more combative tone in the shadow of one of the most divisive presidential elections in U.S. history. Weber's campaign called Boothe-Schmidt a pawn of urban liberals who want to defund the police. Boothe-Schmidt's campaign has said Weber is no different than far-right conservatives wanting to restrict a woman's independence in health care decisions like abortion.
The candidates split on the corporate activity tax enacted by the state Legislature to finance the Student Success Act. The legislation is intended to add an estimated $1 billion a year in funding to help improve the state's chronically poor graduation and dropout rates.
Boothe-Schmidt, who supports the tax, claimed Weber wants to take education funding away. Weber, a retired teacher, called education funding her top priority but said the tax needs to be overhauled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.