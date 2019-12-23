The Weber family has become well-known in Boise for their custom signs downtown and the Classic Design Studio, a central hub of spaces for their sign company and artists working in typesetting, murals, sculpture, photography and enamel.
Over the past several years, the Webers have left a similar mark on Astoria, filling windows with their custom signs and restoring the former YMCA at 12th and Exchange streets.
Noel Weber Jr. purchased the former YMCA in 2015 from local artist Jim Russell. He heard about the building while on the way to Blue Scorcher with his sister, Anna Weber, who had recently started the Astoria Design Studio sign company with her husband, Sam Liberto. The family, who run Classic Design Studio with their father, Noel Weber Sr., imagined an Astoria expansion of the artistic cooperative they had built in Boise.
“It’s been a really fun family project that has involved the community of Astoria and a lot of friends,” Noel Weber Jr. said. “That’s the real value.”
Built in 1914
The YMCA building, built in 1914, includes about 14,000 square feet split over three stories, including a former dorm hall upstairs, suites on the ground floor, a bright white former basketball gym on 12th Street and a basement swimming pool. The building sits next to the former Overbay Auto Museum, where a group of friends recently opened the Rope Room recording studio.
In the late 1980s, the YMCA closed. The building was converted to the private New Beginnings Christian School. The new owners changed windows, painted the building purple, scrapped the former floor plan and boarded over the basement swimming pool.
After Noel Weber Jr. bought the building, the family gathered historical photos and designs and went to work planning the restoration. They started chipping away at the utilities inside and emptying out the detritus.
“There was thousands and thousands of pounds of garbage,” Anna Weber said.
Much of the work has been funded by sweat equity, Noel Weber Jr. said. He and his wife, Dutch photographer Wytske van Keulen, split about 70% of their time in Boise and 30% in Astoria working on the YMCA with Anna Weber, Liberto and friends.
The project received a shot in the arm in 2017 with a $20,000 grant from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office’s Diamonds in the Rough program. The family used it to restore and reproduce several architectural elements along the 105-year-old facade, including an iron railing above the 12th Street entrance; the symbolic iron equilateral triangle representing the YMCA’s focus on mind, spirit and body; new upstairs windows; and various molding, casting and reproductions of lintel details.
Last year, Noel Weber Sr. held a gold leaf lettering workshop at the YMCA, drawing artists to Astoria from as far away as Israel, when someone randomly offered to set up scaffolding outside the building. The offer allowed the family and friends to work their way in several spurts throughout last summer along the facade, turning the faded purple of the former school into a fresh coat of gray and black.
New life
With the facade mostly complete, the family has been readying the building for several new tenants moving in early next year.
Nick Wheeler, who runs Wheeler Bag Co., and Becky Tonkin, owner of local clothing line Shift, will take over a small suite on the eastern side of the building. Andy Eddy and Sarah Woods will turn the corner suite on 12th and Exchange streets into the locally focused Gathered Bakeshop and Market.
Woods and Eddy, who met in Astoria, run Gathered Confections in Bellingham, Washington. They will soon move south and start building out a kitchen in the YMCA. Woods will focus on her pastries, and Eddy a locavore market.
“They’ve done a good job curating people who make things intentionally,” Woods said of the Webers.
In September, printmaker Emily Geddes took up residency in the YMCA’s gym, where the family has been turning a former basketball court into a coworking space for artists.
“It’s just a really nice, productive, open group of people and space,” Geddes said of the gym.
Geddes and fellow local artists Will Elias, Dave Coyne and Andrea Mazzarella recently received a $4,000 grant from the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art to install a letterpress for workshops, demonstrations and affordable access.
Noel Weber Jr. said family and friends will continue work on the building as time and money allow. They hope to install new windows and doors along the gym’s frontage of 12th Street, further opening the YMCA to the public eye by the spring.
“Once we get the doors on the gym, that will be a little bit more of a community space,” Noel Weber Jr. said. “But all these things take time for us, because they also take a lot of money, and our funds are definitely finite.”
Van Keulen said the project has involved a lot of hard work from family and friends from Idaho and Tacoma, Washington. They stay upstairs in the YMCA’s former dorm wing, which Noel Weber Jr. hopes to eventually turn into an apartment.
Anna Weber continues running her company, with signs on seemingly every block of downtown Astoria.
“I love working with my family on ridiculously huge projects,” she said. “But also opening this building back up to be a community space is really important to all of us.”
