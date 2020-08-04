Astoria City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West, who was appointed to represent the east side in 2019, will not file for election in November.
Her term in Ward 4 expires at the end of the year.
In her announcement at the City Council meeting Monday, West cited other obligations taking up her time.
She is executive director of the Astoria Arts and Movement Center in the historic Odd Fellows Building downtown, an equine naturopath, a programmer for Coast Community Radio and a volunteer with numerous local organizations.
“This decision has everything to do with me needing to work (two) jobs, which leaves less time than I feel like serving on the council requires in order to do it well,” she said in a statement. “I love serving on the council and would do it indefinitely if I could … It is an honor that I never imagined I would have and I will continue to do my best until the end of my term this year.”
West, 43, was one of four applicants last year to represent Ward 4, which includes Uppertown, Alderbrook, Emerald Heights and Tongue Point. Bruce Jones vacated the seat after being elected mayor. The appointment was to serve out the remainder of Jones' term.
West's appointment represented an injection of youth into a mostly older, retired City Council. Her appointment came shortly after Zetty Nemlowill, another woman in her 40s, left the City Council after choosing not to run for reelection.
City Councilor Tom Brownson, who represents Ward 2 covering the South Slope and the Port of Astoria, recently filed for reelection in November.
The filing deadline for four-year terms in Ward 2 and Ward 4 is Aug. 25.
