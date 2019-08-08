A Westport man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation into a hit-and-run incident involving a woman staying at his home.
Douglas “Grant” Dickerson, 65, was arrested on two counts of assault in the second degree and one count each of kidnapping in the second degree, coercion, menacing and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office investigation followed a report from Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that a 60-year-old woman had multiple injuries after allegedly being struck by Dickerson’s vehicle in his driveway before being driven to a Clatskanie gas station.
The woman reported she had been staying with Dickerson at his home when he became violent toward her.
The woman said she was trying to flee the residence with the aid of her walker when Dickerson drove his pickup toward her and struck her as she tried to open his gate. The woman told deputies Dickerson pulled her into the vehicle by her hair, assaulted her again by striking her with the walker, and drove her to the gas station, where a pump attendant intervened.
According to police, the woman said Dickerson told her he was going to drive into the forest and kill her after getting some fuel. More charges may be filed as deputies continue their investigation.
The incident is the fourth time Dickerson has been arrested by the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office in 2019.
