A Westport man died early Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 about 10 miles east of Astoria.
Police say Joshua Johns, 36, was heading eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lane and collided into another vehicle.
Johns sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Johns’ passenger, as well as the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, were taken to Columbia Memorial for injuries.
The highway was closed while law enforcement investigated and reconstructed the crash, which was reported at about 12:50 a.m.