Clatsop County commissioners on Wednesday night approved a considerable rate increase for sewer service in Westport.
Residents in Westport have not seen a rate hike since 2005, but should expect a 46% increase over the next four years.
A roughly 35% increase will take effect on Aug. 20. Rates will go up an additional 5% in the second year, 3% in the third year and 3% in the fourth year.
Ted McLean, the county's public works director, said the rate increases come as a result of escalating operational costs.
McLean said the county is preparing for more upgrades to comply with state Department of Environmental Quality permit requirements.
Other planned upgrades include addressing pH issues at the plant, repairs to infrastructure and testing for system infiltration.
After conducting infiltration studies, the county found some broken septic tanks.
McLean said the septic tanks are fiberglass with basically a large concrete weight on top of them. He said because the area is inundated with groundwater, it creates an effect on septic tanks that make them break easily.
The sewer district has also not been able to save for contingencies.
McLean said homeowners in Westport were sent an invitation to a public meeting to discuss the rate increases.
“We did have a public meeting and had information provided to the public. No one came to those meetings, which is disappointing," he said. "We would like to inform them more and give them the information that we have, but no one came to those meetings, so we still need to have an opportunity this evening for public comment on this.”
No one from Westport came to the county commission meeting on Wednesday for public comment.
“I guess I am concerned about the 35% first-year increase,” Commissioner Pamela Wev said. “A 35% increase, that’s not exactly an economically robust area. I think this can be pretty devastating for a lot of people. I know if my sewer bill went up 35%, I would notice it.”
McLean said it has been a long time since Westport has had rate increases, but acknowledged the steep increase is not an ideal solution.
“We really should have done it sooner,” he said. “It would have been less of an impact. And those expenses have been continually climbing over the years.”
“We are also tied to DEQ’s requirements, so there’s not a lot of options,” McLean said.
McLean said a lot of the properties in Westport are rentals and they usually don’t see sewer bills because it is included in their rent.
“I know there are various concerns for that area out there and what I’m hoping to put into the amendment is we continue to look for funding to support those ongoing infrastructure improvements,” Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan said.
The rate increases were approved with the condition that the county continue to look for other sources of funding.
