Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides across the North Coast, prompting Warrenton to declare an emergency and several schools to close.
In Warrenton, Mayor Henry Balensifer declared an emergency due to an overwhelmed stormwater system that caused widespread flooding.
“We have searched for additional resources within our local partners to try and get some of this flooding dealt with. We are not yet at high tide and water is continuing to pour down and will — the forecast has been extended into Friday,” Balensifer said on a Facebook Live video Thursday. “As a result, to safeguard property and life and safety, we are going to declare an emergency and request additional state resources.”
City crews covered manholes with tarps, plastic and sand bags, Balensifer said, and the city encouraged residents to not open or use sewer manholes or at-home sewer cleanouts for drainage purposes, as the system cannot handle any more inflow.
The school districts in Warrenton, Knappa and Seaside canceled classes on Friday.
On Thursday, after implementing a two-hour delay, the Knappa School District canceled all classes. Several areas near Knappa faced significant flooding and landslides, as well as downed trees and other road debris that disrupted transportation and left bus drivers unable to complete their routes, Knappa Superintendent Bill Fritz said.
Fritz said the school district consulted with the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Clatsop County Public Works before making the decision.
“They indicated that road conditions would only get worse,” Fritz said. “So we decided to shut down classes to maintain the safety of students and staff.”
Schools in Warrenton and Seaside closed early on Thursday due to flooding.
Because of the flooding conditions in neighboring communities and a concern for safe travel, Clatsop Community College announced Thursday that all of its campuses would close at 5 p.m. and through the remainder of the evening.
A flood advisory was in effect for the North Coast until late Friday afternoon.